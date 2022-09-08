News you can trust since 1890
Eight Leeds gems you might walk right past

They are the gems which are at risk of being ignored with the daily hussle and bussle of daily life in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:30 pm

But take the time and trouble to stop, look around or look up, and you will be rewarded with a visually stunning architecture all boasting a rich history and heritage. Are you aware of these nine gems around your city hidden in plain sight? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

They are the Leeds gems at risk of being ignored - how many are you aware of?

It is Holbeck's only Grade 1 listed building and a nod to the wealth, ambition and boastfulness of our Victorian predecessors. Temple Works was built, in Egyptian style, between 1836 and 1840 by John Marshall.

Thousands will walk past here every day - whether to work in the swanky financial district, shop in Trinity Leeds, or enjoy a cocktail in a trendy wine bar - and barely cast an eye at Mill Hill Chapel that dates back to 1674.

Look at the finer details of the Grade 1 listed Leeds General Infirmary. Bearing a Victorian Gothic frontage in red brick with stone dressings, red granite pillars, slate roof and Venetian Gothic windows, it looks like something from a Dickens novel.

