When Leeds car meets were stopped in their tracks

It was the month a series of car meets caused chaos in a city.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 4:45 am

The car park of DIY retailer Texas on Roundhay Road and Crown Point Retail Park were just two of the locations used by hundreds of car enthusiasts as they attempted to give police the run around. This was Leeds in July 1996, a month which featured a cafe owner celebrating being able to stay open until 10pm, a suspected arson attack on a derelict Leeds school and a dash of Shakespeare being staged in the city's parks. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 37 photos of Leeds Kirkgate Market stalls and traders from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in July 1996

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in July 1996. PIC: James Hardisty

2. Leeds in July 1996

Hundreds came together for a car meet in

3. Leeds in July 1996

Leeds United unveiled their new strip for the 1996/97 season. Pictured, from left, is David Weatherall, Paul Evans, Mark Beeney and Andy Gray.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Leeds in July 1996

The giant steel support weighing over 100 tonnes with a span of 26 metres is lowered into position. The structure will carry traffic signs on a new link road between the M1 and the M621 south bound from the city when finished.

Photo: Bruce Greer

