When Leeds car meets were stopped in their tracks

The car park of DIY retailer Texas on Roundhay Road and Crown Point Retail Park were just two of the locations used by hundreds of car enthusiasts as they attempted to give police the run around. This was Leeds in July 1996, a month which featured a cafe owner celebrating being able to stay open until 10pm, a suspected arson attack on a derelict Leeds school and a dash of Shakespeare being staged in the city's parks. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 37 photos of Leeds Kirkgate Market stalls and traders from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook