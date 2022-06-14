Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in June 1999. PIC: Jon Lodge/Ross Parry
When Leeds Bradford Airport holidaymakers jumped on a bus to Asda

'Duty free lives on' was the offer to holidaymakers returning back to Leeds Bradford Airport.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 4:45 am

A supermarket giant launched a new service for returning sunseekers after new rules meant you could no longer buy 'duty-frees' on journeys within the European Union. Asda encouraged travellers to hop on a bus to its Pudsey store after touching down from sunnier climes. This was Leeds in June 1999, a month which saw work start on the construction of a new Cancer Research Unit at St James's Hospital. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city at the end of the 1990s. READ MORE: 29 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1999 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in June 1999

Holidaymakers at Asda's Pudsey store enjoy a 'duty-free' mecca after returning to Leeds Bradford Airport.

Photo: Jon Lodge/Ross Parry

2. Leeds in June 1999

The new fish market at Kirkgate offered a catch of the day for shoppers.

Photo: Richard Hainsworth

3. Leeds in June 1999

A competitor racing against the clock during the Harewood Hill Climb at Harewood.

Photo: Malik Walton

4. Leeds in June 1999

A new over 55s club was launched at The Mustard Pot in Chapel Allerton. Pictured are licensee Gill Johnson and partner Malcolm Hare.

Photo: Graham Lindley

