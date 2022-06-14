When Leeds Bradford Airport holidaymakers jumped on a bus to Asda

A supermarket giant launched a new service for returning sunseekers after new rules meant you could no longer buy 'duty-frees' on journeys within the European Union. Asda encouraged travellers to hop on a bus to its Pudsey store after touching down from sunnier climes. This was Leeds in June 1999, a month which saw work start on the construction of a new Cancer Research Unit at St James's Hospital. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city at the end of the 1990s. READ MORE: 29 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1999 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook