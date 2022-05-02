29 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1999

1999 was a 12 months full of full of hope and expectation for a city on the up. Plans for the proposed Millennium Square in city centre were unveiled while it was full steam ahead for a major rebuilding project at Leeds City Station, branded as Leeds 1st. The development would see the expansion of platforms from 12 to 17 and the construction of additional approach tracks at the western end of the railway station. Work had also started on a new city centre shopping centre - The Light - which still remains a feature of the cityscape. Enjoy this collection of photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city at the end of a decade. READ MORE: 18 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook