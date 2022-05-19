When Leeds boasted (arguably) Britain's shortest cycle lane

This cycle lane on York Road was the talk of Leeds in 2001 and left baffled and mystified residents asking is this the UK's shortest? The spring of that year featured a visits to the city by Prime Minister Tony Blair and fashion designer Jeff Banks and also saw the opening of Getaway Girls, a charity aimed at empowering girls and young women to learn new skills, build confidence, resilience and raise aspirations. Is this a Leeds you remember? READ MORE: 21 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2001 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Former Leeds United defender John McClelland offered shoppers the chance of winning £1million by scoring a goal at ASDA in Morley.
Photo: Tony Johnson
Designer Jeff Banks visited Sainsbury's Saver Centre at the White Rose Shopping Centre where her opened his Jeff & Co collection.
Laura Newsome celebrates after winning her school - Wykebeck Primary - a new sports kit after designing a flower bed for a Leeds in Bloom competition.
Photo: Tony Johnson
This isRobin Redding who was hoping to set a world record bowling marathon at the Hollywood Bowl in Kirkstall.
Photo: Ton y Johnson