21 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2001

Gilda Porcelli who ran Pasta Romagna on Albion Place was handed a warning letter from Leeds City Council for singing and playing music too loud which the authority claimed was disturbing passers-by. This was Leeds in 2001, a 12 months which featured a major blaze at Leeds high school, the demolition of a well-known block of flats as well as a raft of high-profile visitors to the city. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: 20 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2000 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 2001
July 2001 and a major blaze devastated Crawshaw School in Pudsey.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Leeds in 2001
A choir of 99 children from schools around the city centre sing the South African National Anthem for Nelson Mandela, pictured left, in April 2001. They are wearing bright yellow tee shirts with the words "Leeds Welcomes Nelson Mandela" on the front and the colours of the South African flag.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 2001
Do you remember Civic the dog? He was the homeless hound who lived rough outside the Civic Hall in Leeds feeding on the Lord Mayor's scraps.
Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Leeds in 2001
Inside the Council Chamber of the Civic Hall where Nelson Mandela, the former South African President, has risen to make a speech. Seated to his left is the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Bernard Atha and beside the Lord Mayor is the chief executive of Leeds City Council, Paul Rogerson. The lady in cream on the right is the Lady Mayoress of Leeds, Susan Pitter, who for many years helped organise Leeds West Indian Carnival.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net