21 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2001

Gilda Porcelli who ran Pasta Romagna on Albion Place was handed a warning letter from Leeds City Council for singing and playing music too loud which the authority claimed was disturbing passers-by. This was Leeds in 2001, a 12 months which featured a major blaze at Leeds high school, the demolition of a well-known block of flats as well as a raft of high-profile visitors to the city. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your Leeds.