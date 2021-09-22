Do you remember the long queues at the petrol pumps in September 2000? PIC: James Hardisty
When fuel protests brought Leeds to a standstill

It was uncertainty which fuelled panic at the petrol pumps.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 4:45 am

Fuel protests brought Leeds to a standstill in September 2000 as the pumps ran dry leading to frustrations and long queues at garages across the city. Protesters said that higher transport costs in the UK were making it difficult for haulage industry to remain competitive. By the middle of the month 3,000 petrol stations across the UK were reported to be closed due to a lack of fuel. There were also reports that there would be no fuel left within 48 hours. These photos plucked from the YEP archive, showcase the long queues in Leeds as panic buying led to petrol stations running on empty.

1. Fuel protests

HGV staged a 'Go-Slow' protest on the M62 from Hartshead Services towards Leeds.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Fuel protests

Public support at the start of the HGVs Go-Slow protest.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Fuel protests

Robert Silkstone of Brighouse watches the start of the Go-Slow protest.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Fuel protests

Farmers and hauliers block the Total distribution depot in Cross Green.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

