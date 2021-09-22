When fuel protests brought Leeds to a standstill

Fuel protests brought Leeds to a standstill in September 2000 as the pumps ran dry leading to frustrations and long queues at garages across the city. Protesters said that higher transport costs in the UK were making it difficult for haulage industry to remain competitive. By the middle of the month 3,000 petrol stations across the UK were reported to be closed due to a lack of fuel. There were also reports that there would be no fuel left within 48 hours. These photos plucked from the YEP archive, showcase the long queues in Leeds as panic buying led to petrol stations running on empty. READ MORE: 23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2003 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook