When Euro fever struck Leeds (and we all thought football was coming home)

The city and a nation was gripped by hope and expectation in June 1996. Leeds welcomed supporters from four countries for Euro 96 - France, Spain, Bulgaria and Romania - with Elland Road hosting three games from Group B. The city was trimmed up and hosted a series cultural events including a Euro themed Lord Mayor's Parade as England held its breadth and dared to dream. READ MORE: 28 Leeds city centre shops you visited in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Page 1 of 4