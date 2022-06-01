Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in June 1996. PIC: Mel Hulme
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in June 1996. PIC: Mel Hulme

When Euro fever struck Leeds (and we all thought football was coming home)

It was a month Leeds and its residents came down with a bout of Euro fever.

The city and a nation was gripped by hope and expectation in June 1996. Leeds welcomed supporters from four countries for Euro 96 - France, Spain, Bulgaria and Romania - with Elland Road hosting three games from Group B. The city was trimmed up and hosted a series cultural events including a Euro themed Lord Mayor's Parade as England held its breadth and dared to dream.

A red legged partridge took up residence in a hanging basket at the New Inn in Great Preston. Pictured is landlord Landlord Darryl Keenoy.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Have you spotted this familiar face? James Milner is pictured with teammates from Westbrook Lane Primary U-11s running team.

Members of the cast from Ralph Thoresby's production of Voices of the Living and the Dead which marked the reopening of the school's John Sowerby Theatre after it was damaged in an arson attack.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Great Britain athlete Anne Connolly crosses the line encouraged by Bill Downe, Northern Regional Director of Taywood Homes, to officially open the developers new site at Colton.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

