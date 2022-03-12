Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds city centre shops in the 1990s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
28 Leeds city centre shops you visited in the 1990s

Forget about clicks, it was all about bricks when it came to city centre shopping in the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 4:45 am

A generation of bargain-hunters trawled around hundreds of shops during a decade which Leeds' reputation as the 'Knightsbridge of the North' when it came to retail cool was boosted thanks to a raft of new openings. Everything from fashion to fast food though to travel, beauty and bling is served up in this wonderful collection. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 17 Leeds nightspots you probably visited during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Commercial Street, showing, from left,Ratners Jewellers with Bistro Fiori restaurant above, then Next fashions, Monsoon ladieswear and Julian Jay hairdressers then a vacant shop. On the right are Foto Processing and Tie Rack.

2. Leeds city centre shops

Woodcock travel agents and Pickfords travel agents on Bond Street. Just visible on the left is Cardshops cards, and on the right is the junction with Lower Basinghall Street.

3. Leeds city centre shops

W. H. Smith on Lands Lane. A street artist is drawing on art work spread out over the ground outside. Albion Place can be seen on the right.

4. Leeds city centre shops

Did you eat here back in the day? Sannino restaurant on Merrion Street pictured in August 1991. That Shop gift shop is on the left.

