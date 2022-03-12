28 Leeds city centre shops you visited in the 1990s

A generation of bargain-hunters trawled around hundreds of shops during a decade which Leeds' reputation as the 'Knightsbridge of the North' when it came to retail cool was boosted thanks to a raft of new openings. Everything from fashion to fast food though to travel, beauty and bling is served up in this wonderful collection. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 17 Leeds nightspots you probably visited during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook