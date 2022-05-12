Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in May 1999. PIC: James Hardisty
When cricket fans clamoured for the best seat in the house

It was a month cricket fans were not stumped when it came to finding the best seat in the house.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 4:45 am

Headingley hosted a World Cup clash between Pakistan and Australia. And these fans enjoyed a bird's eye view after clamouring on to the roof of a house to enjoy the best of the action. This was Leeds in May 1999, a month which saw a bomb scare on Briggate bring the city centre to a standstill, book worms rejoice after the opening of a new book store and motorcyclists take to the streets to draw attention to their campaign for the right to use of bus lanes. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: Memories of a misspelt sign which drove Leeds motorists to distraction LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in May 1999

A bomb scare forced the evacuation of Briggate.

2. Leeds in May 1999

Borders book store opened on Briggate in Leeds city centre.

Photo: Charles Knight

3. Leeds in May 1999

Pupils at Bramhope Primary practise catching during a baseball day held at the school.

4. Leeds in May 1999

The Leeds Morris Mens' 47th annual tour of the Yorkshire Dales

Photo: Gary Longbottom

