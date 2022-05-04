Memories of a misspelt sign which drove Leeds motorists to distraction

Eagle-eyed drivers spotted a new spelling of Harehills - featuring three l's - on a road sign on the Sheepscar Interchange in Leeds. This was Leeds in May 1997, a month which featured a regiment exercising their right of Freedom of the City and the Elland Road pitch ripped up. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing 31 days in the life of your Leeds at the back end of the 1990s. READ MORE: 29 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1999 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook