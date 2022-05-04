Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in May 1997. PIC: Charles Knight
Memories of a misspelt sign which drove Leeds motorists to distraction

It was a misspelt sign which drove Leeds motorists to distraction and left highways chiefs red-faced.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 4:45 am

Eagle-eyed drivers spotted a new spelling of Harehills - featuring three l's - on a road sign on the Sheepscar Interchange in Leeds. This was Leeds in May 1997, a month which featured a regiment exercising their right of Freedom of the City and the Elland Road pitch ripped up. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing 31 days in the life of your Leeds at the back end of the 1990s.

1. Leeds in May 1997

The Prince of Wales ' Own Regiment exercising its right to the Freedom of the City of Leeds.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Leeds in May 1997

The turf at Elland Road was being ripped-up prior to re-seeding the pitch.

3. Leeds in May 1997

Leeds quad's - Kane, Trinity, Kyle and Shona Routledge - celebrated their first birthday.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Leeds in May 1997

Objects for The World of 007 The Official James Bond Exhibition started arriving at the Royal Armouries Museum. Pictured with the Bath-O-Sub from Diamonds are Forever is Leeds Met University student Sharon Kemp.

