Enjoy these photo memories charting a month in the life of your Leeds. PIC: Dan Oxtoby
When centuries of Leeds history came crashing down

It was the month centuries of history and heritage came crashing down.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:45 am

Part of Tower Works in Holbeck, a former factory notable for its three listed towers, collapsed causing the closure of Globe Road. The Italianate towers of the factory have been a distinctive landmark on the city skyline since it was built in the 1860s. This was Leeds in August 1997, a month which also featured the controlled demolition of another Leeds landmark. The former Skelton Grange B power station at Stourton was raised to the ground on a Sunday morning. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city in the summer of 1997. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The turbine hall of the former Skelton Grange B power station start to fall to the ground during a controlled explosion.

Photo: James Hardisty

The Leeds General Infirmary's new £90 million wing opened.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

Crowds at the Last Night of the Proms concert at Harewood House.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Traffic slowly moves around the Armley Gyratory after a lorry overturned shedding its load.

Photo: James Hardisty

