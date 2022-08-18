When centuries of Leeds history came crashing down

Part of Tower Works in Holbeck, a former factory notable for its three listed towers, collapsed causing the closure of Globe Road. The Italianate towers of the factory have been a distinctive landmark on the city skyline since it was built in the 1860s. This was Leeds in August 1997, a month which also featured the controlled demolition of another Leeds landmark. The former Skelton Grange B power station at Stourton was raised to the ground on a Sunday morning. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city in the summer of 1997. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook