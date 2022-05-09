20 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2000

A city and its residents had moved past the threat of the millennium bug (remember that carry on!) and was looking to the future with renewed hope and expectation. The year 2000 delivered on promises and saw a city building for success thanks to raft of investment and new openings. These photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 29 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1999 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 2000
Rope access technicians Phil Gregson (left) and Craig Hannah, clean the tower, at the Royal Armouries in February 2000.
2. Leeds in 2000
The new fountain on the roundabout at the bottom of Eastgate was officially switched-on.
3. Leeds in 2000
Former Leeds United striker Lee Chapman and wife Leslie Ash opened Teatro, a restaurant on Concordia Street in the city centre.
4. Leeds in 2000
The one-storey red brick building housing the Jamia Masjid Gohsia Mosque in Armley. Behind the mosque are two white brick buildings and on the left, St. Bartholomew's Church, Wesley Road is visible.
