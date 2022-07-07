When a Leeds street celebrated 150 years with a party to remember

Residents came together on Headingley Terrace to celebrate its 150 years of the street being built with locals dressing up in Victorian costumes to mark the occasion. This was Leeds in July 1997, a month which featured a very muddy Opera in the Park at Temple Newsam Park and a newly-installed 'unsittable seat' proved a talking point among passers-by in the city centre. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive charting 31 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 23 photo memories of Headingley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Tea, clotted cream and scones were the order of the day at Headingley Terrace where a street party was held to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the terrace being built.
Photo: Charles Knight
A view from the balcony of the Hotel Budapest overlooking Headingley as England play Australia in the Test Match.
A passer-by tries to get comfortable on an unsittable seat at Granary Wharf in Leeds ciity centre.
Looking north along the route of the M1-A1 link road showing the new bridge, now in use, carrying Bullerthorpe Lane traffic.
Photo: Peter Thacker