When a Leeds street celebrated 150 years with a party to remember

Residents came together on Headingley Terrace to celebrate its 150 years of the street being built with locals dressing up in Victorian costumes to mark the occasion. This was Leeds in July 1997, a month which featured a very muddy Opera in the Park at Temple Newsam Park and a newly-installed 'unsittable seat' proved a talking point among passers-by in the city centre. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive charting 31 days in the life of your city.