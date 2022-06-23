When a Leeds pet shop owner gave a lizard the kiss of life

Billy Kirtley owner of Rothwell Pets and Reptiles Centre, saved the life of Peabod, a young Bearded Dragon lizard, by giving it a kiss of life. Our photo shows Billy and Peapod with his owner Nicola Slater. This was June in 2001, a month which featured Prime Minister Tony Blair enjoying a Saturday morning walk about on a Leeds estate and a well-known Coronation Street actress was in the city on a green fingered mission. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook