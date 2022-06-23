When a Leeds pet shop owner gave a lizard the kiss of life

As far as the more unusual stories your YEP has covered down the years it is up there with the best.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 4:45 am

Billy Kirtley owner of Rothwell Pets and Reptiles Centre, saved the life of Peabod, a young Bearded Dragon lizard, by giving it a kiss of life. Our photo shows Billy and Peapod with his owner Nicola Slater. This was June in 2001, a month which featured Prime Minister Tony Blair enjoying a Saturday morning walk about on a Leeds estate and a well-known Coronation Street actress was in the city on a green fingered mission. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city.

Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in June 2001. PIC: James Hardisty

1. Leeds in June 2001

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Leeds in June 2001

Inside the YEP's Pub of the Year - The Grove Inn at Holbeck.

3. Leeds in June 2001

Tony Blair and wife Cherie walk through the new housing development in the Lincoln Green area.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Leeds in June 2001

A freephone number was launched to report fly tipping in the countryside. Pictured are abandoned beds and debris on Leeds Lane at Garforth.

Photo: Emma Nichols

