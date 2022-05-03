When a concept car turned heads in Leeds city centre

The Vauxhall Maxx was certainly diminutive and proved popular with shoppers when it went on show in Leeds city centre. The three-door, two-seater city car could accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 12.1 seconds. This was May 1996, a month which, continuing the motoring theme, saw trading standards officials seize hundreds of bottles of fake motor oil. Elsewhere the Reclaim The Streets movement staged a protest while the first ever CCTV cameras were installed in the city centre. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing 31 days in life of you Leeds in the mid-1990s. READ MORE: Shops you visited on Briggate during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in May 1996
The Reclaim the Streets movement staged a protest at the side of Leeds Town Hall. Pictured are police removing protestors from the road.
Photo: Ross Parry
2. Leeds in May 1996
The first CCTV in Leeds city centre was put up. Coun Eamonn McGee, chair of the City Centre Committee, oversees the installation on Briggate.
3. Leeds in May 1996
Former pupils of Mount St Mary's College in Leeds came together for a reunion. Pictured, from left, are Sheila Whitaker, Janet Daniel, Rosaleen Bowers, Carol Williams, Susan Sheard, Anne Hoof, Helen Pratt and Anne King.
Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Leeds in May 1996
Brazilian soccer star Juninho visited Corpus Christi R.C. Primary School in Leeds. He is pictured with Kathryn Betteridge (left) and Gemma Reddington.
Photo: Steve Riding