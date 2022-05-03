When a concept car turned heads in Leeds city centre

The Vauxhall Maxx was certainly diminutive and proved popular with shoppers when it went on show in Leeds city centre. The three-door, two-seater city car could accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 12.1 seconds. This was May 1996, a month which, continuing the motoring theme, saw trading standards officials seize hundreds of bottles of fake motor oil. Elsewhere the Reclaim The Streets movement staged a protest while the first ever CCTV cameras were installed in the city centre. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing 31 days in life of you Leeds in the mid-1990s. READ MORE: Shops you visited on Briggate during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook