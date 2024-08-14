1. Wortley in 1961
The Brunswick Hotel, a Melbourne Ales owned pub on Oak Road. The landlord in June 1961 was Jack Baxter. The pub was replaced with a new road and houses after redevelopment. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Wortley in 1961
This property belonged to Raper Brothers, clothing manufacturers. The front of the building faced onto Upper Wortley Road. Pictured in August 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Wortley in 1961
Premises of Albert Keep, ladder maker at number 88 Upper Wortley Road. Wall sign is advertising extension ladders, steps and trestles for all trades. Two men pose in the doorways, ladders are stacked outside. Pictured in August 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Wortley in 1961
Ashley Road is the cottage with the person holding a child in the doorway. There is a tin bath hanging on the wall. This cottage lay directly behind number 69 Upper Wortley Road, 67 which is adjoining to the right was a through house, but had no entrance from the back. Just on the left edge is an outbuilding numbered 6a. The modern house was situated on Wortley Terrace. A Triumph motorbike is parked in the street. Pictured in August 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Wortley in 1961
On the left edge part of the premises of Albert Keep, ladder maker can be seen. This was 88 Upper Wortley Road. Next, number 86, then 84 to the right. Pictured in August 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Wortley in 1961
On the left is Upper Wortley Junior and Infants School. On Upper Wortley Road, number 63 is a cafe, to the right number 65 is a sewing machine dealer. This pair of shops has a temporary appearance and have been erected in front of 67, which is the stone building behind. The street on the left is Ashley Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service