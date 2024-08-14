4 . Wortley in 1961

Ashley Road is the cottage with the person holding a child in the doorway. There is a tin bath hanging on the wall. This cottage lay directly behind number 69 Upper Wortley Road, 67 which is adjoining to the right was a through house, but had no entrance from the back. Just on the left edge is an outbuilding numbered 6a. The modern house was situated on Wortley Terrace. A Triumph motorbike is parked in the street. Pictured in August 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service