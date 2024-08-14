West Leeds: Wonderful photos celebrate a year in the life of Wortley in the early 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 13:55 BST
These photo gems raise a glass to a year in the life of Wortley in the early 1960s.

They turn the spotlight on the suburb in 1961 and showcase local landmarks as well as shops, cafes and streets which were demolished as part of slum clearance. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.

The Brunswick Hotel, a Melbourne Ales owned pub on Oak Road. The landlord in June 1961 was Jack Baxter. The pub was replaced with a new road and houses after redevelopment.

The Brunswick Hotel, a Melbourne Ales owned pub on Oak Road. The landlord in June 1961 was Jack Baxter. The pub was replaced with a new road and houses after redevelopment. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

This property belonged to Raper Brothers, clothing manufacturers. The front of the building faced onto Upper Wortley Road. Pictured in August 1961.

This property belonged to Raper Brothers, clothing manufacturers. The front of the building faced onto Upper Wortley Road. Pictured in August 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Premises of Albert Keep, ladder maker at number 88 Upper Wortley Road. Wall sign is advertising extension ladders, steps and trestles for all trades. Two men pose in the doorways, ladders are stacked outside. Pictured in August 1961.

Premises of Albert Keep, ladder maker at number 88 Upper Wortley Road. Wall sign is advertising extension ladders, steps and trestles for all trades. Two men pose in the doorways, ladders are stacked outside. Pictured in August 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Ashley Road is the cottage with the person holding a child in the doorway. There is a tin bath hanging on the wall. This cottage lay directly behind number 69 Upper Wortley Road, 67 which is adjoining to the right was a through house, but had no entrance from the back. Just on the left edge is an outbuilding numbered 6a. The modern house was situated on Wortley Terrace. A Triumph motorbike is parked in the street. Pictured in August 1961.

Ashley Road is the cottage with the person holding a child in the doorway. There is a tin bath hanging on the wall. This cottage lay directly behind number 69 Upper Wortley Road, 67 which is adjoining to the right was a through house, but had no entrance from the back. Just on the left edge is an outbuilding numbered 6a. The modern house was situated on Wortley Terrace. A Triumph motorbike is parked in the street. Pictured in August 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

On the left edge part of the premises of Albert Keep, ladder maker can be seen. This was 88 Upper Wortley Road. Next, number 86, then 84 to the right. Pictured in August 1961.

On the left edge part of the premises of Albert Keep, ladder maker can be seen. This was 88 Upper Wortley Road. Next, number 86, then 84 to the right. Pictured in August 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

On the left is Upper Wortley Junior and Infants School. On Upper Wortley Road, number 63 is a cafe, to the right number 65 is a sewing machine dealer. This pair of shops has a temporary appearance and have been erected in front of 67, which is the stone building behind. The street on the left is Ashley Road.

On the left is Upper Wortley Junior and Infants School. On Upper Wortley Road, number 63 is a cafe, to the right number 65 is a sewing machine dealer. This pair of shops has a temporary appearance and have been erected in front of 67, which is the stone building behind. The street on the left is Ashley Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

