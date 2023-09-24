6 . Armley in the 1960s

Shops on Hall Lane pictured in May 1965. On the left is William Sheldon's Family Butchers at number 85. A piece of meat hangs in the window, the rest of the stock is likely to be in refrigerators elsewhere in the shop. Number 85a follows to the right. This is a fish & chip shop, the business of a Mrs Florence Gabbott. An oval sticker in the window shows that this shop is a member of the Leeds & District Fish Fryers Association. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service