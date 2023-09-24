These photos are sure to evoke memories for generations of people who called Armley home in the 1960s.
All aspects of community are featured in this gallery of memories – from schools and shops, through to pubs, places of worship, local factories and well-travelled streets. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.
1. Armley in the 1960s
The Castleton Hotel pub on Armley Road one of Tetley's houses. On the left is Castleton Place, to the right Castleton Terrace. There was thought to have been a fortification in the area described as a 'castle'. the name Castleton is derived from this. Pictured in February 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Armley in the 1960s
Back-to-back terraces on Parliament Road and Armley Road in February 1968. On the right the shops are visible, the one on the left is open and advertises special offers, there is also a cardnal liquid flush advert on the wall. The shop on the right is an off-licence advertising Magnet Ales and Lyons. In the distance is Parliament Place with a truck belonging to Fred Taylor's Wholesale Provisions. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Armley in the 1960s
A gas street lamp lights the entrance to Delph Hill at night, a narrow walkway connecting Seamer Street to Canal Road. The main properties seen are in Pickering Street with part of Carlton Works seen in the background. Pictured in February 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Armley in the 1960s
On the left of this view, the backs of houses on Barnet Square can be seen. View looks from Strawberry Road. On the right edge is number 12 Barnet Mount, an old building which had originally been known as Southfield House. Occupants of this house in 1861 were trading as Brown and Rhodes Brothers. In the foreground an abandoned car can be seen. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service