This collection of photos take you around Armley during war time.
These gems take you along well travelled streets in the heart of the community such as Hall Road, Strawberry Lane and Theaker Lane and in the 1940s. The gallery also features Amen Corner and Dunkirk Hill. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Armley in the 1940s
A view of air raid wardens post on south side looking east along Ley Lane. View towards city centre in background. Pictured in September 1945. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Armley in the 1940s
Methodist Chapel on the corner of Theaker Lane and Eyres Mill Side. FA Lodge and Sons woollen manufacturers at Winker Green Mills visible in the background. Pictured in January 1948. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Armley in the 1940s
This view shows Redcote Bridge over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. Workmen are demonstrating the 'canal boom'. Redcote Lane runs across the bridge. A man is fishing in the background by some trees. Pictured in August 1942. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Armley in the 1940s
View looking south up Hall Road in September 1945 towards the Air Raid Warden's post. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Armley in the 1940s
The Air Raid Warden's post on the corner of Strawberry Road and Barnet Mount. Strawberry Grove is also visible on the left. Pictured in September 1945. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Armley in the 1940s
View of the Air Raid Warden's post on the corner of Strawberry Road and Barnet Mount. Children are playing further along the cobbled street. Pictured in September 1945. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net