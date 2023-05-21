These photo gems turn the focus on a decade in the life of Armley in the 1950s.
Well-trodden streets and roads familiar to generations of local residents – from Whingate and Strawberry Lane through to Town Street and Theaker Lane – are all featured in this gallery. Landmarks such as Armley House and Christ Church are also in focus. The gallery also takes you inside cabinet makers James Lupton and Sons Ltd in Tong Road Mills. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Tobacconists B. Murgatroyd on the corner of Town Street and Carr Crofts in May 1955. Advertisements for various tobaccos in the window and adverts for the Empire theatre on the wall. Progress Stores is also visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Viaduct Road which passes under the L.N.E.R railway track pictured in May 1956. The premises of 'Appleyard for Morris, on North Street', is advertised across the bridge. To the right is 'Appleyards Scrapyard', with ladders, fencing, crates and an old bus visible behind the wall. Houses can be seen alongside factories in the top right of the photo. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Gang located at the back of Town Street. A muddy road is visible leading up to to the foreground from Town Street. The backs of houses are visible on the left with a garden and bushes etc. The premises of 'Isaac Stephenson Ltd. Butchers' can be seen through the gap. Pictured in August 1952. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Whingate in July 1956. Tram no 506 on route 18 to Cross Gates showing pole with temporary clamp. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net