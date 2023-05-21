Well-trodden streets and roads familiar to generations of local residents – from Whingate and Strawberry Lane through to Town Street and Theaker Lane – are all featured in this gallery. Landmarks such as Armley House and Christ Church are also in focus. The gallery also takes you inside cabinet makers James Lupton and Sons Ltd in Tong Road Mills. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook