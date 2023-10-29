1 . Bramley in 1960

Lower Town Street showing the entrance to Patchett's Place, right. The two shop properties are, left, William Lax, Newsagent, at number 162 and right, Busy 'B' Ltd, Butchers, at number 160. Number 162 had been the location of Bramley Post Office since 1854. In 1892 Mr. J.W. Dawson took over the position of Post-master from his father and by the turn of the century it had become a thriving business. In 1902 600,000 letters were delivered and 7,000 telegrams and there was a turnover of £20,000. 8 postmen were making 3 daily deliveries in Bramley from this office. In the photograph parked in front of the Busy 'B' is the errand boy's bicycle with its large basket at the front for delivering the meat orders to homes within the community. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service