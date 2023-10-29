These wonderful photos chart a year in the life at the dawn of the Swinging Sixties.
1. Bramley in 1960
Lower Town Street showing the entrance to Patchett's Place, right. The two shop properties are, left, William Lax, Newsagent, at number 162 and right, Busy 'B' Ltd, Butchers, at number 160. Number 162 had been the location of Bramley Post Office since 1854. In 1892 Mr. J.W. Dawson took over the position of Post-master from his father and by the turn of the century it had become a thriving business. In 1902 600,000 letters were delivered and 7,000 telegrams and there was a turnover of £20,000. 8 postmen were making 3 daily deliveries in Bramley from this office. In the photograph parked in front of the Busy 'B' is the errand boy's bicycle with its large basket at the front for delivering the meat orders to homes within the community. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Bramley in 1960
The Sunshine Laundry located on Wilson Place, from adjacent land. It was established in 1931 in the former home of the Wilson family, Armenian Lodge, the larger building on the right. The garden of the house was the site used for the additional building, with its partially glazed roof, left. Various items of scrap are piled up in front of a low stone wall. Pictured in March 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Bramley in 1960
Lower Town Street showing the entrance to Turner's Yard on the left in March 1960 Crates and boxes are piled up at the boot of what appears to be a delivery van parked beside Williamson's High Class Fruiterers at number 145. Adjacent is E. Steel, family butchers, at number 145a, then 147, Dunkirk Studio, a photographic studio: proprietor, Marjorie L. Smith. Leeds Permanent Building Society was once situated in this building and in 1909 (Kelly's) there was an artificial teeth maker by the name of Theodore H. Spink. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Bramley in 1960
The Old Unicorn public house in Stocks Hill, Lower Town Street. A Tetley's sign hangs on the gable end, right. The landlord at this time was Harry Teale. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Bramley in 1960
A parade of businesses in Lower Town Street in the area of Stocks Hill in March 1960. From left to right they are number 145, Williamson's high class fruiterers; number 145a, E. Steel, family butchers, and number 147, Dunkirk Studio, a photographic business. A more recent building, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses is visible in the background, right. The wall in the foreground is Grade II listed and dates from the late 18th century. It acts as a retainer to the raised pavement and is approximately 3 metres at its highest point and 30 metres in length. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Bramley in 1960
Shops and businesses in Upper Town Street pictured in April 1960. Starting from the left is the New Inn at number 228, then D. Thornton, upholsterer at number 226 then a food store at 224, next is a narrow cobbled street called 'The Crescent' and then finally, far right is C. Thompson, fruiterer and greengrocer at number 222. A group of people are chatting in Upper Town Street and appear to be admiring the baby in the couch built pram. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service