West Leeds: 29 fab photos take you back to Wortley in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 31st May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 16:10 BST
Tell me what you want, what you really, really want. A sandwich in white or brown?

It was the decade Wortley gave the world ‘The Slice Girls’. These wannabe entrepreneurs are featured in one of 21 photo memories celebrating life around the suburb in the 1990s. All aspects of life around the community are featured from schools and sports teams through to pubs and restaurants. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 21 photos take you back to Armley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Lynn Hayward and Mandy Marsden owners of the 'Slice Girls' sandwich bar on Upper Wortley Road. Pictured in May 1997.

1. Wortley in the 1990s

Lynn Hayward and Mandy Marsden owners of the 'Slice Girls' sandwich bar on Upper Wortley Road. Pictured in May 1997. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
January 1998 and pictured is resident Albert Whitlock on Grasmere Close.

2. Wortley in the 1990s

January 1998 and pictured is resident Albert Whitlock on Grasmere Close. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Wortley High School U-13s football team pictured in February 1997. Back row, from left, are Daniel Smith, Lee Waud, Sam Sykes, Gary Sagar, James Senior, James Latto, Paul Lancashire, Wesley King and Matthew Goodwin. Front row, from left, are Tom O'Brien, Ashley Spink, Stuart Kirk, Andy Bell, Sean Penny and Matthew Richardson.

3. Wortley in the 1990s

Wortley High School U-13s football team pictured in February 1997. Back row, from left, are Daniel Smith, Lee Waud, Sam Sykes, Gary Sagar, James Senior, James Latto, Paul Lancashire, Wesley King and Matthew Goodwin. Front row, from left, are Tom O'Brien, Ashley Spink, Stuart Kirk, Andy Bell, Sean Penny and Matthew Richardson. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
New Wortley Community Centre committee celebrate in June 1996 after being awarded £125,000 by National Lottery.

4. Wortley in the 1990s

New Wortley Community Centre committee celebrate in June 1996 after being awarded £125,000 by National Lottery. Photo: Keith Allison

Photo Sales
Firefighter Gino Webster with pupils at Holy Family R.C. Primary School in September 1997. They are wearing the football kit Gino presented to the school, bought from money he won in a fitness competition.

5. Wortley in the 1990s

Firefighter Gino Webster with pupils at Holy Family R.C. Primary School in September 1997. They are wearing the football kit Gino presented to the school, bought from money he won in a fitness competition. Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
Inside Leeds Tile on Low Mills Road in Lower Wortley in January 1997.

6. Wortley in the 1990s

Inside Leeds Tile on Low Mills Road in Lower Wortley in January 1997. Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsArmley