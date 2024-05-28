1. Wortley in the 1990s
Lynn Hayward and Mandy Marsden owners of the 'Slice Girls' sandwich bar on Upper Wortley Road. Pictured in May 1997. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Wortley in the 1990s
January 1998 and pictured is resident Albert Whitlock on Grasmere Close. Photo: Mel Hulme
3. Wortley in the 1990s
Wortley High School U-13s football team pictured in February 1997. Back row, from left, are Daniel Smith, Lee Waud, Sam Sykes, Gary Sagar, James Senior, James Latto, Paul Lancashire, Wesley King and Matthew Goodwin. Front row, from left, are Tom O'Brien, Ashley Spink, Stuart Kirk, Andy Bell, Sean Penny and Matthew Richardson. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Wortley in the 1990s
New Wortley Community Centre committee celebrate in June 1996 after being awarded £125,000 by National Lottery. Photo: Keith Allison
5. Wortley in the 1990s
Firefighter Gino Webster with pupils at Holy Family R.C. Primary School in September 1997. They are wearing the football kit Gino presented to the school, bought from money he won in a fitness competition. Photo: Roy Fox
6. Wortley in the 1990s
Inside Leeds Tile on Low Mills Road in Lower Wortley in January 1997. Photo: Peter Thacker