2 . Armley in the 1950s

Viaduct Road which passes under the L.N.E.R railway track pictured in May 1956. The premises of 'Appleyard for Morris, on North Street', is advertised across the bridge. To the right is 'Appleyards Scrapyard', with ladders, fencing, crates and an old bus visible behind the wall. Houses can be seen alongside factories in the top right of the photo. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net