News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Views from a high rise Leeds tower block in the 1960s

This collection of photos provide elevated views of a Leeds suburb during the 1960s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 4:45 am

Each photo was taken by David Gibbons from Westerly Croft or Westerly Rise, blocks of flats that had been built at the junction of Armley Road and Stanningley Road, in the early 1960s. They offer an alternative view of LS12 and its landmarks from a decade to remember. READ MORE: Photo gems take you around the streets of Armley in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. A view from the Westerly's

Enjoy this collection of photo memories which provide elevated views of Armley during the 1960s. PIC: David Gibbons

Photo: David Gibbons

Photo Sales

2. A view from the Westerly's

The view looks south across the Brentwoods and Laurels to one of Leeds' most visible skyline landmarks, St. Bartholomew's Church. The road in the foreground, left, is Brooklyn Terrace and the other tower block seen on the right is Westerly Rise.

Photo: David Gibbons

Photo Sales

3. A view from the Westerly's

This view looks east across waste/recreation ground to houses at the top of Parliament Road, with beyond them the Abbotts and the Winchesters and in the background centre, Armley Jail. In the background right are Model Avenue and Model Road and behind them Holy Family R.C. School, while in the foreground on the far right is the end of a block of houses on Nancroft Terrace with a row of garages in front.

Photo: David Gibbons

Photo Sales

4. A view from the Westerly's

Crab Lane runs up the centre to the junction with Stocks Hill, with the parapet of the Midland Bank, Armley Branch Library, the Yorkshire Penny Bank and Malt Shovel public house seen in the middle. To the right is Branch Road with the edge of the Western Cinema on the far right and the Post Office further along. In the background are the Wesley Road Methodist Chapel, the roof of Armley Baths and the line of Town Street.

Photo: David Gibbons

Photo Sales
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 2