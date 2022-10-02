Views from a high rise Leeds tower block in the 1960s

1. A view from the Westerly's
Enjoy this collection of photo memories which provide elevated views of Armley during the 1960s. PIC: David Gibbons
Photo: David Gibbons
2. A view from the Westerly's
The view looks south across the Brentwoods and Laurels to one of Leeds' most visible skyline landmarks, St. Bartholomew's Church. The road in the foreground, left, is Brooklyn Terrace and the other tower block seen on the right is Westerly Rise.
Photo: David Gibbons
3. A view from the Westerly's
This view looks east across waste/recreation ground to houses at the top of Parliament Road, with beyond them the Abbotts and the Winchesters and in the background centre, Armley Jail. In the background right are Model Avenue and Model Road and behind them Holy Family R.C. School, while in the foreground on the far right is the end of a block of houses on Nancroft Terrace with a row of garages in front.
Photo: David Gibbons
4. A view from the Westerly's
Crab Lane runs up the centre to the junction with Stocks Hill, with the parapet of the Midland Bank, Armley Branch Library, the Yorkshire Penny Bank and Malt Shovel public house seen in the middle. To the right is Branch Road with the edge of the Western Cinema on the far right and the Post Office further along. In the background are the Wesley Road Methodist Chapel, the roof of Armley Baths and the line of Town Street.
Photo: David Gibbons