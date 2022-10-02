Views from a high rise Leeds tower block in the 1960s

3. A view from the Westerly's

This view looks east across waste/recreation ground to houses at the top of Parliament Road, with beyond them the Abbotts and the Winchesters and in the background centre, Armley Jail. In the background right are Model Avenue and Model Road and behind them Holy Family R.C. School, while in the foreground on the far right is the end of a block of houses on Nancroft Terrace with a row of garages in front.

Photo: David Gibbons