Leeds in the 1960s: Photos take you around the streets of Armley

These photo gems take you down and around the streets of Armley during the 1960s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 7:20 am

They provide a fascinating glimpse of life around LS12 during a decade of social and economic change which signalled an end to outside toilets for a generation of residents. Corner shops, grocers, butchers, pubs and off-licences which fed and watered the community provide the main focus of this gallery. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Armley in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Enjoy these photo memories from around Armley in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Three double fronted back-to-back terraced houses on Elsworth Terrace pictured in February 1968. The left is the original yard built to house shared outdoor toilets before the advent of indoor plumbing. On the right is Parliament Road.

A small grocers on the corner of Scalby Street, and right Leslie Jackson, gent's hairdresser in February 1964. The man in a white coat standing in the doorway may have been the proprietor. A glimpse of Whitby Street can be seen to the far right.

