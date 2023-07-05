Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Vallances: Memories of a Leeds city centre mecca for music fans

It was the shop where music fans could listen before they bought their favourite records.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

Generations of pop pickers headed to Vallances in the city centre to browse and buy the latest records. The first store opened on New Market Street in the early 1960s and was visited by a raft of pop stars. It boasted booths where shoppers could listen to records before choosing which to buy and there was also a coffee bar making for a social experience. Vallances also opened a store on The Headrow and boasted a number of satellite shops around the city suburbs and beyond. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories for shoppers who used this music-buying mecca back in the day. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1970s – What it was like growing up in the decade of strikes and flares LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Did you buy your records from Vallance's back in the day?

1. Vallances

Did you buy your records from Vallance's back in the day? Photo: YPN

The Bachelors pictured on a visit to the new Vallances store on New Market Street in August 1964. They flew into Leeds Bradford Airport from Blackpool where they had been performing for the Summer Season on the Central Pier. A crowd of several hundred fans came to see them on their visit to Leeds and there were four police constables on duty. The Bachelors are seen here signing autographs and copies of their latest record.

2. Vallances

The Bachelors pictured on a visit to the new Vallances store on New Market Street in August 1964. They flew into Leeds Bradford Airport from Blackpool where they had been performing for the Summer Season on the Central Pier. A crowd of several hundred fans came to see them on their visit to Leeds and there were four police constables on duty. The Bachelors are seen here signing autographs and copies of their latest record. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

The Vallanes store on the corner of Central Road and New Market Street opposite the Corn Exchange in November 1972.

3. Vallances

The Vallanes store on the corner of Central Road and New Market Street opposite the Corn Exchange in November 1972. Photo: YPN

Vallances underwent a ground floor refit to provide better display facilities for the wide range of radio, TV, hi-fi and domestic appliances it sold. Pictured in November 1972.

4. Vallances

Vallances underwent a ground floor refit to provide better display facilities for the wide range of radio, TV, hi-fi and domestic appliances it sold. Pictured in November 1972. Photo: YPN

