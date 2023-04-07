News you can trust since 1890
The saucy Leeds peep shows which served up a sexy striptease

They were the peep shows which served up a saucy striptease on stage in Leeds.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The city’s theatres including the Empire and City Varieties played host to shows from Europe and beyond aimed at providing titillation for audiences during the 1950s and 1960s. Each show boasted suggestive and seductive names from Striptease Continentale through to Bubble and Peep. Others used the names of the headline acts such as Peaches Page, Alma Cadillac and Tui Alba to sell tickets for twice nightly shows and a matinee performance. These playbills showcase a different era of taste and decency and showcase society’s attitudes towards sex, nudity and beauty. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Peep shows

2. Spectacle of Striptease

3. Latin Quarter Peep Show

4. Toujour L'Amour

