Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

The Orbit: Memories of a legendary Leeds club night

It was the club night which left a lasting legacy for a generation of revellers.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 21st Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

The Orbit was the brainchild of Neil Harston and Darren Turner with the aim of bringing techno dance fans together from all walks of life.

It opened its doors for the first time at Woburn House in Ossett in June 1991 with a live PA from electronic dance music group Shades Of Rhythm. Just two months later the club night had moved down the road to the After Dark nightclub in Morley where it enjoyed a 12 year residency. Big names to play included Dave Angel and Mike Humphries. The night was resurrected at Wakefield’s Warehouse 23 in 2012 with four sell-out events and is held twice yearly in Leeds. Fast forward to 2023 and The Orbit is returning at Warehouse 23 on Saturday, November 4, bringing old friends back together with a line-up to remember. For ticket information visit: bit.ly/evtixOrbit . Enjoy this photo gallery showcasing scores of faces at Orbit who lived for the weekend back in the day. READ MORE: 18 Leeds city centre nightspots you probably visited during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of club night Orbit at Ossett and After Dark in Morley.

1. Orbit

Enjoy these photo memories of club night Orbit at Ossett and After Dark in Morley. Photo: Gary Wright

Photo Sales
Spotted anyone you remember?

2. Orbit memories

Spotted anyone you remember? Photo: Paul Sparham

Photo Sales
Remember the fashions from the 90s?

3. Orbit at Ossett

Remember the fashions from the 90s? Photo: Gary Wright

Photo Sales
.Remember these clubbers?

4. Orbit at Ossett

.Remember these clubbers? Photo: Gary Wright

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
Related topics:LeedsMemoriesOssett