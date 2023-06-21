It opened its doors for the first time at Woburn House in Ossett in June 1991 with a live PA from electronic dance music group Shades Of Rhythm. Just two months later the club night had moved down the road to the After Dark nightclub in Morley where it enjoyed a 12 year residency. Big names to play included Dave Angel and Mike Humphries. The night was resurrected at Wakefield’s Warehouse 23 in 2012 with four sell-out events and is held twice yearly in Leeds. Fast forward to 2023 and The Orbit is returning at Warehouse 23 on Saturday, November 4, bringing old friends back together with a line-up to remember. For ticket information visit: bit.ly/evtixOrbit . Enjoy this photo gallery showcasing scores of faces at Orbit who lived for the weekend back in the day. READ MORE: 18 Leeds city centre nightspots you probably visited during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook