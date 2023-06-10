Leeds news you can trust since 1890
16 photos take you back to Ossett in the 1980s

It must have been a really, really windy day.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 10th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

This incredible photo of a caravan blown from its standing in a field is one of 16 memories celebrating a decade in the life of Ossett. The 1980s proved to be a decade of ups and downs for the community. Landmarks, shopping local sport and stories which were making the news headlines are all featured in this wonderful trip down memory lane. READ MORE: 18 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1980

A caravan blown from its standing in a field off Headlands Road in September 1983.

1. Ossett in the 1980s

A caravan blown from its standing in a field off Headlands Road in September 1983. Photo: YPN

A clean up was underway after Ossett School was ravaged by fire in January 1981.

2. Ossett in the 1980s

A clean up was underway after Ossett School was ravaged by fire in January 1981. Photo: Wakefield Express

Ossett mayoral regalia on display in 1980.

3. Ossett in the 1980s

Ossett mayoral regalia on display in 1980. Photo: Wakefield Express

The opening of Spring Mill Golf Course in 1980.

4. Ossett in the 1980s

The opening of Spring Mill Golf Course in 1980. Photo: Wakefield Express

