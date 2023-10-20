Kirkstall Power Station’s two 320 feet high chimneys, each weighing 2,500 tonnes, were brought to the ground in August 1986. The fields around the Gotts Park area of west Leeds which overlooked the site were dotted with hundreds of people taking a last look at the tall guardians of the site which closed as a generating station in 1978. Nearby roads were closed during the early morning explosions. These wonderful photos taken by a YEP photographer on the day showcase the chimneys crashing down. READ MORE: Memories of the Leeds landmark which powered a city LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook