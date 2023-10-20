Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The day two Leeds landmarks were demolished with dynamite

It was the summer day hundreds of people flocked to vantage points to watch two of the city’s landmarks demolished with dynamite.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Kirkstall Power Station’s two 320 feet high chimneys, each weighing 2,500 tonnes, were brought to the ground in August 1986. The fields around the Gotts Park area of west Leeds which overlooked the site were dotted with hundreds of people taking a last look at the tall guardians of the site which closed as a generating station in 1978. Nearby roads were closed during the early morning explosions. These wonderful photos taken by a YEP photographer on the day showcase the chimneys crashing down. READ MORE: Memories of the Leeds landmark which powered a city LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from the day two city landmarks came crashing down.

1. Kirkstall Power Station

Enjoy these photo memories from the day two city landmarks came crashing down. Photo: YPN

The chimneys in July 1986 ahead of demolition by experts from Leeds Demolition Company.

2. Kirkstall Power Station chimneys

The chimneys in July 1986 ahead of demolition by experts from Leeds Demolition Company. Photo: YPN

Were you among the crowds that day?

3. Kirkstall Power Station

Were you among the crowds that day? Photo: YPN

The charges exploded within a split second of each other.

4. Kirkstall Power Station

The charges exploded within a split second of each other. Photo: YPN

