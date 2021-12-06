18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1978

They focus on 1978, 12 months which featured cityscape demolition with a capital D. It proved to be the end of an era as Quarry Hill Flats, heralded as UK's largest social housing complex, were pulled down due to their poor condition. It was also a year which featured the city celebrating sporting silverware after Leeds RL won the Challenge Cup final. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published of Leeds City Council archive Leodis celebrating 12 months to remember. READ MORE: 17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1977 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1978
Harehills Lane with the firm of Kershaw Rank Optics, scientific instrument manufacturers dominating the background. It made the bomb sights for allied bombers during the Second World War. PIC: Vance Johnson
Photo: Vance Johnson
2. Leeds in 1978
Woodhouse Square from Claremont Avenue in the spring of 1978. The view looks left across the Inner Ring Road and Great George Street. The conical tower far left and red brick building belongs to the former Centaur Clothing Factory.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1978
Briggate in January 1978. On the left is John Dyson & Sons, Jewellers and Watchmakers, which has two ornate clocks, one displaying the year 1865 in which the business was founded. Next to this is Jet Dry Cleaners, then Boar Lane Discount Warehouse, on the corner with Boar Lane which can just be seen on the right of the picture.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1978
East Street in Cross Green in October 1978 showing the junction with Low Fold on the right. J. Boyd & Son Clothiers is on the left of the photo and Spen Tyres is in the background.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net