Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

The day drivers queued at the opening of a new Leeds motorists supermarket

It was the day drivers flocked to the opening of a supermarket for motorists.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Troy Tire & Auto Centre caused quite a stir when its first opened on Stanningley Road in Armley in October 1970. The petrol was priced at a special promotional rate with one shilling off per gallon and was served by 'personality girls' employed by the Total petrol company. There was a self service shop which supplied an extensive range of car parts and accessories. An adjoining Tyre Discount Centre offered a tyre fitting service. It was the business of Vance Johnson who opened his very first shop on North Street in Sheepscar, on August 22, 1965, the occasion of his 19th birthday. He opened his second shop in 1967 on North Lane in Headingley. A branch of the Troy Tire & Auto Centre opened on Harehills Lane in 1969. READ MORE: The Leeds garages you bought a car from down the decades LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Memories of the day Troy Tire & Auto Centre opened in Armley.

1. Troy Tire & Auto Centre

Memories of the day Troy Tire & Auto Centre opened in Armley. Photo: Vance Johnson

Photo Sales
The shop is in the background, left, while the adjoining taller building to the right of it is the Tyre Discount Centre where new tyres are fitted. In the background, high rise flats in Burnsall Grange are visible, built in 1966 off Theaker Lane.

2. Troy Tire & Auto Centre

The shop is in the background, left, while the adjoining taller building to the right of it is the Tyre Discount Centre where new tyres are fitted. In the background, high rise flats in Burnsall Grange are visible, built in 1966 off Theaker Lane. Photo: Vance Johnson

Photo Sales
Vance Johnson can be seen in the centre, wearing a white smock. This was pre-decimal times and all the prices are displayed in pounds, shillings and pence. The female assistant is behind the cash register in the process of serving a customer.

3. Troy Tire & Auto Centre

Vance Johnson can be seen in the centre, wearing a white smock. This was pre-decimal times and all the prices are displayed in pounds, shillings and pence. The female assistant is behind the cash register in the process of serving a customer. Photo: Vance Johnson

Photo Sales
Cars queue up to visit the new branch of Troy Tire & Auto Centre.

4. Troy Tire & Auto Centre

Cars queue up to visit the new branch of Troy Tire & Auto Centre. Photo: Vance Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsArmley