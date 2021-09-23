The day a seven goal thriller helped Leeds United earn their Spurs

It was a view shared by his managerial counterpart George Graham. "The defending from both sides was awful," reflected Graham. ""It was down to bad individual mistakes defensively." The 90 minutes proved to be a thrilling encounter for the Elland Road faithful who watched the Whites produce a fantastic second-half performance to pinch the points in September 2000. Strikers Mark Viduka and Alan Smith scored two well-taken second-half goals apiece for the home side to take them to victory. The efforts cancelled out a Sergei Rebrov brace and a rare Chris Perry goal for Tottenham. The Whites would go on to finish the season in 4th place, 20 points better off than Tottenham Hotspur in 12th. READ MORE: The Champions League night Leeds United hit Besiktas for six LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook