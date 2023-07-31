The hands above the former Dyson’s shop on Lower Briggate moved forward just 17 minutes over nine months in 1990. But therein lies a mystery. How did they move? The timepiece stopped when the long established clockmaker’s shop closed in March 1990. The timepiece was wound by hand and could run for four days before it needed another wind. For months it had been stopped at 8.58 but an eagle-eyed observer stopped it had suddenly moved forward to 9.15. Dennis Liddan, former shop manager, reckoned the clock mechanism must have been moved by accident. “Architects have been surveying the place,” he said. “And I can only think they have touched the time motion’s works.” The memory is one of » celebrating a year in the life of your Leeds and its residents at the dawn of a new decade. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 mouth-watering memories of Leeds restaurants in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on faceook