It was the year time proved a talking point at the most famous clock in Leeds.
Published 31st Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

The hands above the former Dyson's shop on Lower Briggate moved forward just 17 minutes over nine months in 1990. But therein lies a mystery. How did they move? The timepiece stopped when the long established clockmaker's shop closed in March 1990. The timepiece was wound by hand and could run for four days before it needed another wind. For months it had been stopped at 8.58 but an eagle-eyed observer stopped it had suddenly moved forward to 9.15. Dennis Liddan, former shop manager, reckoned the clock mechanism must have been moved by accident. "Architects have been surveying the place," he said. "And I can only think they have touched the time motion's works." The memory is one of celebrating a year in the life of your Leeds and its residents at the dawn of a new decade. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1990.

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1990. Photo: YPN

Cookridge Street in April 1990. Shops in focus are, on the left, Austicks H.M.S.O. bookshop then Peter Warren hairdressers. On the far right is the Carmel Religious Bookshop. In 1992 this building was redeveloped and opened as shops, offices and a bar.

Cookridge Street in April 1990. Shops in focus are, on the left, Austicks H.M.S.O. bookshop then Peter Warren hairdressers. On the far right is the Carmel Religious Bookshop. In 1992 this building was redeveloped and opened as shops, offices and a bar. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The individual trader's desks arranged across the ground floor of the Corn Exchange. The Corn Exchange was redeveloped in 1990 to provide speciality shops and a basement cafe. The building, elliptical in shape, was originally designed by Cuthbert Brodrick and opened on 28th July 1863.

The individual trader's desks arranged across the ground floor of the Corn Exchange. The Corn Exchange was redeveloped in 1990 to provide speciality shops and a basement cafe. The building, elliptical in shape, was originally designed by Cuthbert Brodrick and opened on 28th July 1863. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Golden Horse Shoe Amusement Arcade on Kirkgate which advertises pool, videos, a snack bar and a children's corner. Next door is The Regent public house, a long established inn which has been there since at least 1822. Pictured in August 1990.

The Golden Horse Shoe Amusement Arcade on Kirkgate which advertises pool, videos, a snack bar and a children's corner. Next door is The Regent public house, a long established inn which has been there since at least 1822. Pictured in August 1990. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

