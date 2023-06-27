The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to whet the appetite of a generation of foodies who enjoyed eating out at restaurants across the city during the decade. Leeds’s dining scene was booming with places to eat to cater for all tastes and budgets. Which do you remember the most? READ MORE: 29 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook