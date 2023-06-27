Leeds news you can trust since 1890
21 mouth-watering memories of Leeds restaurants in the 1990s

This gallery serves up a main course of mouth-watering memories from Leeds restaurants in the 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 27th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to whet the appetite of a generation of foodies who enjoyed eating out at restaurants across the city during the decade. Leeds’s dining scene was booming with places to eat to cater for all tastes and budgets. Which do you remember the most? READ MORE: 29 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Adriano's Flying Pizza on Street Lane in Roundhay pictured in April 1994.

Adriano's Flying Pizza on Street Lane in Roundhay pictured in April 1994. Photo: YPN

Does the inside of this city centre restaurant look familiar? Leodis pictured in February 1993.

Does the inside of this city centre restaurant look familiar? Leodis pictured in February 1993. Photo: YPN

The champagne was flowing in Paris in October 1990. The restaurant with the Gallic flavour was voted West Yorkshire's top eating place. Owners Martin Spalding and Steven Kendall opened their 86 seater restaurant on Town Street in Horsforth barely two years earlier yet its reputation for good food at digestible prices had earned it the county's top accolade in the 1991 Good Food Guide. "We are delighted," said Steven. "It has made it all worthwhile."

The champagne was flowing in Paris in October 1990. The restaurant with the Gallic flavour was voted West Yorkshire's top eating place. Owners Martin Spalding and Steven Kendall opened their 86 seater restaurant on Town Street in Horsforth barely two years earlier yet its reputation for good food at digestible prices had earned it the county's top accolade in the 1991 Good Food Guide. "We are delighted," said Steven. "It has made it all worthwhile." Photo: YPN

The moment you stepped though the doorway to be greeted by a life size model of a shoeshine boy, you knew you were in for a different style of all American eating experience at the Liberty Street restaurant at Crown Point Retail Park. Pictured in April 1990.

The moment you stepped though the doorway to be greeted by a life size model of a shoeshine boy, you knew you were in for a different style of all American eating experience at the Liberty Street restaurant at Crown Point Retail Park. Pictured in April 1990. Photo: YPN

