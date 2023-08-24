5 . Hunslet in 1964

On the far left is Dewsbury Road with a man stood at the corner with Moor View Road in a suit and flat cap. On the left of Mount Place are some shared outside toilets with posters on the back asking people to join Britains strongest union and another informing union and another informing of job vacancies. On the right children can be seen playing in the cobbled street of Mount Place. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service