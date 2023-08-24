1. Hunslet in 1964
The Green Man pub, supplier of Ramsden's stone trough ales. The second window on the left has 'Public Bar' etched on the glass while the window in the centre says 'Outdoor Room'. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Hunslet in 1964
Located at the corner of Disraeli Terrace on the left and Lady Pit Lane on the right is number 41 has newsagent and tobacconist Dave Cochrane (a former Leeds United football player), advertised for sale are Capstan medium cigarettes, June magazine, players cigarettes and Wills Woodbines. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Hunslet in 1964
On the left is the back-to-back terraced houses of Jesmond Place. The shop in the gable end is number 103 Hunslet Hall Road a J. Jeffs grocery. The grocer stands in the doorway talking to two young girls while a mother walks another girl towards the shop. On the right is J.M. Stores, complete home furnishers selling, Axminsters and Wiltons carpets. On the far right is Jesmond Terrace. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Hunslet in 1964
This view shows part of a large site on Jack Lane which was once the Crown Bottle Works. It was founded by the Bower family, who had been making glass as early as 1814. By 1833 they operated four sites in Hunslet. Joshua Bower was also operating local turnpike trusts, owned coal mines and was a local politician. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Hunslet in 1964
On the far left is Dewsbury Road with a man stood at the corner with Moor View Road in a suit and flat cap. On the left of Mount Place are some shared outside toilets with posters on the back asking people to join Britains strongest union and another informing union and another informing of job vacancies. On the right children can be seen playing in the cobbled street of Mount Place. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Hunslet in 1964
A car garage on Green Lane with Fina Super petrol pumps outside with petrol is 4'10 a gallon. A sign above the door reads J.R. Shute licensed petroleum spirit store. Signs on the side of the garage promote Chapion dependable spark plug service and Ferodo brake testing service. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service