Traffic, transport and travel fuel this photo gallery focusing on a year in the life of Hunslet at the back end of the 1960s.
The photos are sure to resonate with motorists who travelled around the streets of the suburb during 1968 with petrol stations, garage, and junctions as well as a car wash all in focus. The images are powered by the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.
Early morning congestion on Hunslet Road at the junction with Waterloo Road in October 1968. Photo: YPN
Rocheford Road begins here on the left with number 8, moving right numbers follow in sequence to 2, which is next to the shop at the corner with New Pepper Road. This is number 3, a newsagents, business of Ivy Pemberton. To the right, 5 is also a shop, at the corner with Rocheford Terrace. Pictured in May 1968. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
This car wash was part of the Woodside Garage premises which were situated on the corner of Pepper Lane and Low Road. This is the back view from Rocheford Terrace. A notice gives Sunday opening times as 10am to 2pm. A Rover car is parked in view. Pictured in April 1968. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
To the left is the back of Hunslet Motor Co Ltd premises which fronted onto Low Road. The houses number from 11 next to the garage to 23 on the right. These were through houses with entrances on Low Road where they numbered 128 - 140. They were also called Spring Grove Terrace. Pictured in April 1968. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service