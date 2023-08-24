1 . Hunslet in 1964

The Green Man pub, supplier of Ramsden's stone trough ales. The second window on the left has 'Public Bar' etched on the glass while the window in the centre says 'Outdoor Room'. On the far right a Ramsdens delivery lorry is parked in Vicar Street piled high with crates, while a woman stands in front ready to cross Dewsbury Road. In the distance can be seen the chimney of the Mineral Water works. This is one of two pubs named Green Man in Hunslet, the other being Green Man Inn at number 77 Church Street that was transformed from a pub to a cafe in the early 1950s. Both pubs have since been demolished and became the site of school playing fields. The Dewsbury Road pub is now used by Greenwood Primary School. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service