This bumper photo gallery of memories is jam packed with local landmarks which helped put Hunslet on the map.
The Green Man pub, Crown Bottle Works, Bewerley Street Infants School and Mineral Water Works are all featured in this collection celebrating a year in the life of the suburb in 1964. Well travelled streets in the heart of the community also take centre stage – from Hunslet Hall Road and Lady Pit Lane through to Jack Lane and Disraeli Terrace. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.
1. Hunslet in 1964
The Green Man pub, supplier of Ramsden's stone trough ales. The second window on the left has 'Public Bar' etched on the glass while the window in the centre says 'Outdoor Room'. On the far right a Ramsdens delivery lorry is parked in Vicar Street piled high with crates, while a woman stands in front ready to cross Dewsbury Road. In the distance can be seen the chimney of the Mineral Water works. This is one of two pubs named Green Man in Hunslet, the other being Green Man Inn at number 77 Church Street that was transformed from a pub to a cafe in the early 1950s. Both pubs have since been demolished and became the site of school playing fields. The Dewsbury Road pub is now used by Greenwood Primary School. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Hunslet in 1964
Located at the corner of Disraeli Terrace on the left and Lady Pit Lane on the right is number 41 has newsagent and tobacconist Dave Cochrane (a former Leeds United football player), advertised for sale are Capstan medium cigarettes, June magazine, players cigarettes and Wills Woodbines. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Hunslet in 1964
On the left is the back-to-back terraced houses of Jesmond Place. The shop in the gable end is number 103 Hunslet Hall Road a J. Jeffs grocery. The grocer stands in the doorway talking to two young girls while a mother walks another girl towards the shop. On the right is J.M. Stores, complete home furnishers selling, Axminsters and Wiltons carpets. On the far right is Jesmond Terrace. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Hunslet in 1964
This view shows part of a large site on Jack Lane which was once the Crown Bottle Works. It was founded by the Bower family, who had been making glass as early as 1814. By 1833 they operated four sites in Hunslet. Joshua Bower was also operating local turnpike trusts, owned coal mines and was a local politician. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service