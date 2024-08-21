1 . Hunslet in 1963

Part of Dewsbury Road in view, on the left is the junction with Jack Lane. The shop on the corner is a newsagents, number 41 Dewsbury Road, business of Emily Tillotson. Moving right, 43 is a watch and clock repair shop next, 45 is a shop then 47, 49 are boarded up. At 51 is the Cricketers Arms public house, serving Ind. Coope Beer. Numbering continues in sequence to the right ending at the corner with the blind down is 63. Matthews grocers. In the top right corner a clock and Tetley's sign are outside the Parkfield Hotel, another public house. Pictured in May 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service