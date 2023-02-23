News you can trust since 1890
Hunslet in 1964: Photo memories featuring a newsagents run by a Leeds United star

The name above the door of this Hunslet shop will be familiar to a generation of residents as well as Leeds United supporters.

By Andrew Hutchinson
1 hour ago

Winger Dave Cochrane made more than 170 appearances for the Whites scoring 28 goals as well as being capped 12 times by his native Northern Ireland. When his playing career ended he set down roots in Hunslet where he ran a newsagents. The photo is one of 20 which celebrate a year in the life of LS10 in 1964. It features local pubs, corner shops and street scenes as well as memories of local trade and industry. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Hunslet in 1964

Enjoy these photo memories from around Hunslet in 1964. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Hunslet in 1964

The Silver Cross Hotel on Dewsbury Road. It is located between the junctions of Silver Cross Street left (where William Wilson had his first Silver Cross Pram factory) and Derby Crescent, right. The Silver Cross Hotel is one of Tetley's Houses.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Hunslet in 1964

Three children pose for camera on Ladbroke Place at its junction with Cross Alpha Street in May 1964. The road has been surfaced but it is worn in places revealing the stones setts beneath.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Hunslet in 1964

This haulage yard lay between Branston Street and 136 Jack Lane. It was the business of A. One Transport (Leeds) Ltd. Pictured in July 1964.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

