Hunslet in 1964: Photo memories featuring a newsagents run by a Leeds United star

Winger Dave Cochrane made more than 170 appearances for the Whites scoring 28 goals as well as being capped 12 times by his native Northern Ireland. When his playing career ended he set down roots in Hunslet where he ran a newsagents. The photo is one of 20 which celebrate a year in the life of LS10 in 1964. It features local pubs, corner shops and street scenes as well as memories of local trade and industry. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook