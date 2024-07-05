5 . Hunslet in the 1950s

Carlisle Street runs from the left edge of this view where a chimney belonging to T.F. and J.H. Braime Ltd, sheet metal works on Hunslet Road is visible in the background. On the right edge is Holdsworth Street, number 5 is J. Firths grocers offering a wide range of goods including Best Potatoes, 4lbs for 1/-. Number 7 follows, a now disused fish and chip shop which had been the business of Thomas Harvey. Pictured in September 1958.Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service