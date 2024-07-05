1. Hunslet in the 1950s
A cview from the corner of Rocheford Road looking down New Pepper Road at Balm Beck Sewer Construction. C Tinker, newsagents and tobacconists, on the corner of Rocheford Road can be seen in the foreground. Pictured in August 1956.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1950s
The premises of Catton & Co of 29 Chadwick Street who were steel casting manufacturers. The premises has a high wall, yard and various buildings. There is a tall chimney behind the building. Pictured in September 1951.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1950s
Battersea Place and Thwaite Gate in July 1959. On the corner is a wardrobe dealers as well as an AA sign showing a light traffic alternative route for Bawtry and South via Wakefield.Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Hunslet in the 1950s
Brookfield Street and Belvoir Street in September 1958.Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Hunslet in the 1950s
Carlisle Street runs from the left edge of this view where a chimney belonging to T.F. and J.H. Braime Ltd, sheet metal works on Hunslet Road is visible in the background. On the right edge is Holdsworth Street, number 5 is J. Firths grocers offering a wide range of goods including Best Potatoes, 4lbs for 1/-. Number 7 follows, a now disused fish and chip shop which had been the business of Thomas Harvey. Pictured in September 1958.Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Hunslet in the 1950s
In the foreground of this view Hunslet Road runs from left to right, tramlines are visible. On the left, a car waits to turn out of Holdsworth Street. South Accomodation Road. This cafe offered breakfasts dinners and teas. Pictured in August 1958.Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service