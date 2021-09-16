19 photo memories of Hunslet from the 1960s

Enjoy these photo memories of Hunslet in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who called Hunslet home in the 1960s.

The images feature a range of street scenes and landmarks from a decade of change in the community and beyond. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Fascinating photos of Leeds city centre during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Hunslet in the 1960s

The aftermath of a collision between a bus and a lorry in Dewsbury Road in January 1966.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Hunslet in the 1960s

Cotton Mill Row in February 1966.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Hunslet in the 1960s

Barmouth Street in the March 1966. These properties were through houses with back entrances on Back Barmouth Street.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Hunslet in the 1960s

Hillidge Place at its junction with Chesney Mount in August 1964.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

