Sheepscar in the 1950s: Newtown Picture Palace and Wellington Inn in focus
Landmarks of leisure take centre stage in this trip down memory lane celebrating a decade in the life of Sheepscar.
Newtown Picture Palace and pubs including the Wellington Inn are all featured in this nostalgic look at life in the community during the 1950s. Streets which will be familiar to generations of locals such as Bristol Street and Barrack Street are also in focus. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Page 1 of 5