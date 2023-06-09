Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Salute the Soldier Week: Why Leeds raised more than £6 million during World War 2

It was a week when Leeds came together in a major fundraising drive to support their armed forces during World War 2.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Salute the Soldier Week was a British National savings campaign in 1944 with the aim of British Army equipment being sponsored by a civil community. And Leeds played its part smashing its £6 million target to send 100 divisions to Berlin. The city’s final total was £6,848,594. The Royal Air Force equivalent was Wings for Victory Week and the Royal Navy equivalent was Warship Week. READ MORE: The Leeds Blitz - Nine air raids which brought death and devastation LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Military parade on Boar Lane, which was part of the route taken which ended at Leeds Town Hall on The Headrow. Unseasonably bad weather had delayed the Normandy Invasion Forces, the D-Day landings took place 3 days later on the 6th of June. Many of the people seen here in the crowd are wearing coats and hats, prepared for rain.

Military parade on Boar Lane, which was part of the route taken which ended at Leeds Town Hall on The Headrow. Unseasonably bad weather had delayed the Normandy Invasion Forces, the D-Day landings took place 3 days later on the 6th of June. Many of the people seen here in the crowd are wearing coats and hats, prepared for rain. Photo: YPN

Opening ceremony for Salute the Soldier Week, making a speech is Sir John Anderton MP, who was then Chancellor of the Exchequer. On the left, wearing a top hat is Lord Mayor Albert Hayes. To the right of Sir John is Lord Harewood, then General Sir William Backstone.

Opening ceremony for Salute the Soldier Week, making a speech is Sir John Anderton MP, who was then Chancellor of the Exchequer. On the left, wearing a top hat is Lord Mayor Albert Hayes. To the right of Sir John is Lord Harewood, then General Sir William Backstone. Photo: YPN

Looking down The Headrow from the corner with Oxford Place, military parade for the opening of Salute the Soldier week. The long procession was headed by the band of the West Yorkshire Regiment, followed by Royal Navy officers and ratings, the W.R.N.S. and the Royal Artillery, who brought several anti-aircraft guns. There were bands from the Northamptonshire Regiment, Army Cadets, Boys' Brigade, A.T.C., Home Guard, Sea Cadets and Civil Defence Messengers.

Looking down The Headrow from the corner with Oxford Place, military parade for the opening of Salute the Soldier week. The long procession was headed by the band of the West Yorkshire Regiment, followed by Royal Navy officers and ratings, the W.R.N.S. and the Royal Artillery, who brought several anti-aircraft guns. There were bands from the Northamptonshire Regiment, Army Cadets, Boys' Brigade, A.T.C., Home Guard, Sea Cadets and Civil Defence Messengers. Photo: YPN

A detachment of WRENS marching along Boar Lane on the route to Leeds Town Hall. This was part of the military parade on the opening day of Salute The Soldier week.

A detachment of WRENS marching along Boar Lane on the route to Leeds Town Hall. This was part of the military parade on the opening day of Salute The Soldier week. Photo: YPN

