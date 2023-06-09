Salute the Soldier Week: Why Leeds raised more than £6 million during World War 2

3 . Salute the Soldier Week

Looking down The Headrow from the corner with Oxford Place, military parade for the opening of Salute the Soldier week. The long procession was headed by the band of the West Yorkshire Regiment, followed by Royal Navy officers and ratings, the W.R.N.S. and the Royal Artillery, who brought several anti-aircraft guns. There were bands from the Northamptonshire Regiment, Army Cadets, Boys' Brigade, A.T.C., Home Guard, Sea Cadets and Civil Defence Messengers. Photo: YPN