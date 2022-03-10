Bramley in the 1960s: Life before the shopping centre

2. Bramley in the 1960s

The registered office of Bramley RL on Lower Town Street in February 1960. The club enjoyed a successful season in 1972-73 when they won the BBC2 Floodlit Trophy and they got to the semi-final of the John Player Trophy in 1973-74. For many years the club played on the Barley Mow Field and made the Barley Mow Inn their headquarters (partially seen left).

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net