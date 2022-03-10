Enjoy these photo memories from Bramley in the 1960s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Enjoy these photo memories from Bramley in the 1960s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Bramley in the 1960s: Life before the shopping centre

These photo memories celebrate a decade in the life of Bramley before the development of the shopping centre.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:45 am

They showcase pubs, shops and landmarks around the community during the 1960s and focus on a decade of social and economic change for LS13 and beyond. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: West Leeds in focus - Memories of Armley and Bramley during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Bramley in the 1960s

The Rock Inn public house at the junction of Whitecote Lane (through the centre of the photo) with Leeds and Bradford Road (off the picture on the right). The area in the foreground is soon to be developed into Well Garth Bank.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Bramley in the 1960s

The registered office of Bramley RL on Lower Town Street in February 1960. The club enjoyed a successful season in 1972-73 when they won the BBC2 Floodlit Trophy and they got to the semi-final of the John Player Trophy in 1973-74. For many years the club played on the Barley Mow Field and made the Barley Mow Inn their headquarters (partially seen left).

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Bramley in the 1960s

A shoe repair shop at the corner of Elder Road with Scarbro Crescent in February 1967.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Bramley in the 1960s

A view from the top of Bramley Park at night in March 1967.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
MemoriesArmley
Next Page
Page 1 of 4