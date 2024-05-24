Pudsey, Bramley, Armley, Wortley, Farsley, Rodley and Farnley are all featured in this rewind to 1997, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 photos to take you back to west Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Enjoyed this gallery?
Share your memories from west Leeds in 1997 with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN Photo: Justin Lloyd
2. West Leeds in 1997
A tea dance was held to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pudsey Civic Hall in April 1997. Pictured are Farsley's Kenneth and Shirley Hart who have been coming to the Civic Hall to dance for the last 15 years. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. West Leeds in 1997
Pudsey St Lawrence, who played in Division 1 of the Bradford League, pictured in May 1997. Back row, from left, are Cameron Bailey, Ian Priestley, Adrian Rooke, Paul Hutchinson, Dave Robertshaw and Ashley Metcalfe. Front row, from left, are Craig Thomas, Gary Fellows, Chris Gott (captain), James Goldthorp and Pierre DeBruyn. Photo: Mel Hulme
4. West Leeds in 1997
Simon Goldie from Pudsey Bolton Royd Primary, gets encouragement from his teacher Kate Prior during the Boys Year 3/4 4x25m Freestyle Relay in The Swimsafe Schools Teams Swimming Gala held at Armley Sports Centre in March 1997. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
5. West Leeds in 1997
Farsley Celtic Colts, winners of the Leeds Sunday League Premier Division, pictured in April 1997. Back row, from left, are Dave Haigh, Gary Cooper, Danny Marshall, Andy Holmes, John Lund, Jonathan Haigh, Eugene Lacy, Jared Williams and Roger Micklefield. Front row, from left, are Jonathan Lund (mascot), Richard Smith, John Sanderson, Keith Sanderson, Darren Hamer, Phil Turner, Jason Day and Dean Jennings. Photo: Steve Riding
6. West Leeds in 1997
Pudsey Liberals, who played in Division 1 of the West Riding County Amateur League, pictured in September 1997. Back row, from left, are Mick Copley (treasurer), Martin White, Lee Knowles, Graham Kennedy, Danny Budge, Martin Knowles, Andy Bray, and Brian Wilson (trainer). Front row, from left, are Jack Ambler (manager), Phil Dolan, Mick Daley, Tony Keenan, Graham Dolan, Phil Carver and Cameron Knowles. Photo: Roy Fox