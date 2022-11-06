News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

33 photos to take you back to west Leeds in 1996

These photos chart a year in the life of west Leeds and its residents in the mid-1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 hours ago
Updated 6th Nov 2022, 8:36am

Pudsey, Armley, Farnley, Wortley, Bramley, Rodley, Farsley and Calverley are all featured in this rewind to 1996, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. West Leeds in 1996

Enjoy these photo memories from around west Leeds in 1996. PIC: YPN

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

2. West Leeds in 1996

Police were treating a fire as suspicious at the disused Benjamin Gott High School in Bramley in July 1996.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales

3. West Leeds in 1996

Fire destroyed temporary classrooms at Intake High School in July 1996.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales

4. West Leeds in 1996

The Aagrah's Pudsey restaurant on Leeds Bradford Road was the target of an arson attack in December 1996. Pictured is owner Mohammed Aslam.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
LeedsArmleyPudsey
Next Page
Page 1 of 10