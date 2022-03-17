Enjoy these photo memories of libraries from around Leeds in the 1990s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Photo memories of libraries around Leeds during the 1990s

Bookworms rejoice!

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 4:45 am

These fantastic photos take you on a whistle stop tour of community libraries around Leeds during the 1990s. They showcase how a generation of book lovers, researchers and school children depended on their local branch for learning. Each photo dates back to 1995 or 1996 just a few years after the dawn of a new era - the age of the Internet. These images help illustrate how these libraries were a social hub for many communities across the city from Farsley and Pudsey, Chapel Allerton and Oulton though to Swillington and Methley, Osmondthorpe and Hunslet. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 28 Leeds city centre shops you visited in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Eastleigh Library, West Ardsley

Inside Eastleigh Branch Library on Eastleigh Drive. It has since closed and replaced by a newly built library at 213a Bradford Road, next to the health centre, known as Ardsley and Tingley Library.

2. Drighlington Library

Inside Drighlington Library on Moorland Road. This branch opened in 1975 following the closure of the old library on Wakefield Road.

3. New Farnley Library

Inside New Farnley Branch Library located within New Farnley Community Centre on Low Moor Side.

4. Chapeltown Library

Inside Chapeltown Branch Library on Reginald Terrace. Shelves of African/Caribbean books are on the left. The counter is in the middle and entrance to the right.

