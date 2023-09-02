These wonderful photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called Beeston home in the mid-1960s.
They showcase a year in the life of the suburb in 1964 and bring into focus all aspects of daily life from pubs and corner shops through to off-licenes and fish and chips. The images provide a real sense of community with well travelled streets such as Beeston Road and Malvern Road all featured as well as those which now have no name after slum clearance. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Beeston in the 1980s – 19 photo memories put LS11 in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Beeston in 1964
The Highfield Public House taken from the junction of West Mount Street with South Ridge Road. The building has been altered at some point as areas have been bricked up, probably due to modernisation work. The entrance to the Highfield has been tiled at ground floor level and has a smart and well kept appearance. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Beeston in 1964
J. K. Kew's Meat Purveyors on the junction of Beeston Road with Sutcliffe Street in July 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Beeston in 1964
Tracey's Ladies' Hair Stylists on St Luke's Road, at the corner with Brixton Street, right. Houses in Brixton Street are numbered from the left beginning with number 10, in descending order, to 2 on the right, and the view down Brixton Street is towards Acton Street. The faded Oxo advertisement on the side elevation indicates that the premises were once a grocer's. Pictured in July 1964. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Beeston in 1964
Looking across gardens at back to back houses in Highfield Terrace in July 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service